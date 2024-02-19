Updated September 18th, 2021 at 18:32 IST
Maha: Nashik sees 103 new COVID-19 cases; one fatality
Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday recorded 103 new cases of coronavirus that took the tally of infections in the region to 4,07,304, a health official said.
At least 81 patients were discharged from hospitals, while one died of the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 3,97,693 and the toll to 8,610, the official said.
Of the total fatalities, 357 were reported from Malegaon, 3,976 from NMC limits, 4,151 in other parts of the district, and 126 patients were those from other districts who were undergoing treatment in Nashik, he said.
As many as 25,32,133 swabs have been tested for the infection till date, of which 4,155 were examined on Saturday.
Published September 18th, 2021 at 18:32 IST
