English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 16th, 2021 at 14:37 IST

Maha: One killed, 2 hurt in fire at unit in Pune industrial area

One person was killed and two others were injured after a fire broke out at a small unit involved in making cake firework candles at an industrial estate in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday, officials said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

One person was killed and two others were injured after a fire broke out at a small unit involved in making cake firework candles at an industrial estate in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday, officials said.

According to fire brigade officials, they got a call at 10.20 am about the blaze at the unit located in Bhau industrial area on Sinhagad Road.

Eight fire brigade vehicles were the rushed to the spot, they said, adding that the flames were brought under control after about two hours.

"One person was killed in the blaze," a police official said, adding that two other persons received minor injuries while escaping from the unit.

The deceased was identified as Dattanand Digambar Sonawane (40), the official said.

According to police, there were 16 labourers in the unit and they managed to escape, while Sonawane got trapped.

A police official said they were collecting more information about the deceased and according to primary information, he was the owner of the unit. "As per preliminary information, Sonawane was mixing some firework material to be filled in cake candles. A bulb was lit over the mixture which might have generated heat, resulting in a blast followed by the fire," the official said. 

Advertisement

Published September 16th, 2021 at 14:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nani Promises Back-To-Back Celebrations In Theatres In Thank You Note

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  2. Varun's Pic With Sidharth, Shahid From WPL Opening Ceremony Goes Viral

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  3. Bank Holidays March 2024: Banks Will Remain Shut For 14 Days

    India News22 minutes ago

  4. Muslim Girl Develops Affinity for ‘Sanatan Dharma', Marries Hindu Man

    India News26 minutes ago

  5. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI needs 127 to register 2nd win

    Sports 26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo