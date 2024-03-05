Advertisement

Thane, Apr 30 (PTI) An offence has been registered against a postman for allegedly misplacing over 200 EPIC cards of voters in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

A case has been registered against Akash Bhoir (27), a contracted postman, under section 427 of the IPC and Indian Public Document Act, inspector R B Pawar (crime) of Kongaon police station under the Bhiwandi division said.

No arrest has been made in this connection so far, he said.

As per a complaint lodged by a postmaster, the accused was given the EPIC cards for delivery and while taking them on a motorcycle in February, he misplaced 211 cards between Pimpalghar and Rajnoli, the official said.

The EPIC cards have not been traced as yet and further probe is underway, he added. PTI COR ARU ARU