Updated September 10th, 2021 at 20:50 IST

Maha records 4,154 COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths

Maharashtra reported 4,154 new coronavirus infections and 44 fatalities on Friday, a health official said.

Press Trust Of India
Maharashtra reported 4,154 new coronavirus infections and 44 fatalities on Friday, a health official said. It took the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 64,91,179 and death toll to 1,38,061.

The number of daily cases and fatalities witnessed a marginal dip. On Thursday the state had reported 4,219 new COVID-19 cases and 55 fatalities.

With 4,524 persons discharged from hospitals, the total of recovered patients climbed to 62,99,760.

The state has 2,96,579 people in home quarantine, 1,952 in institutional quarantine and 49,812 active patients.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 97.05 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of tests conducted in the state rose to 5,57,02,628 with 1,82,949 samples tested for coronavirus since Thursday evening.

On Friday, districts of Dhule, Hingoli, Parbhani, Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Washim, Gondia and Bhandara, and municipal corporations of Dhule, Nanded and Amravati did not report any fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Ahmednagar district continued to report highest number of infections at 668.

It was followed by Pune district with 531 new infections, while Solapur district reported the highest nine fatalities in the state.

Among eight regions of Maharashtra, Pune region reported the highest 1,751 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 961 cases from Mumbai region.

Nashik region reported 852 new cases, Kolhapur 404, Latur 133, Aurangabad 21, Nagpur 20, and Akola region 12 new cases.

Of 44 fatalities, the highest nine deaths were reported from Pune region, followed by eight fatalities from Mumbai region.

Significantly, Aurangabad, Akola and Nagpur regions did not report any fresh fatalities, while Kolhapur region reported seven deaths and Latur and Nashik regions five deaths each.

Mumbai city witnessed 441 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, while Pune city reported 262 new cases but no deaths.

Pune district has the highest 13,213 active cases.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases - 64,91,179, New cases- 4,154, Total deaths 1,38,061, Fresh deaths 44, Total recoveries- 62,99,760, Active cases-49,812, Total tests conducted-5,57,02,628. 

Published September 10th, 2021 at 20:50 IST

