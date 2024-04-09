Advertisement

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,357 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death, the state health department said.

The state had recorded 1,134 new infections and three deaths the day before.

This is the third consecutive day when the state reported more than 1,000 cases.

The state has 5,888 active cases now.

The caseload in the state increased to 78,91,703 while death toll reached 1,47,865.

As many as 595 people recovered during the day, which raised the tally of recovered patients to 77,37,950.

The case recovery rate stands at 98.05 per cent while fatality rate is 1.87 per cent.

Out of 1,357 cases reported on Saturday, Mumbai city alone accounted for 889 cases. The sole death was also reported from the state capital.

Navi Mumbai municipal corporation reported 104 new cases while Thane and Pune city added 91 and 68 cases, respectively.

As many as 31,083 coronavirus tests were carried out since previous evening, taking the tally of samples tested so far to 8,10,35,276.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that masks have not been made compulsory in the state so far, but it was advisable to use them, especially in enclosed spaces such as auditoriums and schools/colleges.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New COVID-19 cases 1,357, Total cases: 78,91,703, Total deaths: 1,47,865, Total tests: 8,10,35,276. PTI ND KRK KRK