Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 30th, 2022 at 18:42 IST

Maha reports 155 COVID-19 cases, one death

Maha reports 155 COVID-19 cases, one death

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday reported 155 new coronavirus cases and one pandemic-related death, the state health department said.

It took the caseload in the state to 78,77,732 and death toll to 1,47,843. There are 998 active cases in Maharashtra now.

Advertisement

On Friday, the state had reported 148 new infections and two deaths.

As many as 135 patients recovered during the day, increasing the tally of recovered cases to 77,28,891.

Advertisement

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region -- comprising Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and neighbouring areas -- reported 115 infections during the day.

The Pune division -- which comprises Pune, Solapur and Satara districts -- recorded 27 new cases.

Advertisement

The lone death was reported from Mumbai.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is now 98.11 per cent while the death rate is 1.87 per cent.

Advertisement

With 26,995 new coronavirus tests conducted since previous evening, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,01,88,145.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,77,732; new cases 155; death toll 1,47,843; total recoveries 77,28,891; active cases 998; total tests 8,01,88,145. PTI ENM KRK KRK

Advertisement

Published April 30th, 2022 at 18:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

5 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

5 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

5 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

7 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

7 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

21 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sonia Wants to Make Rahul PM, Sharad Pawar Hopes to See Sule as CM: Shah

    Lok Sabha Elections17 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 DC vs MI live: Lanning departs after well made 53

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. Abhishek Reveals How Legal Battle With Sara Marred Kedarnath Shoot

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. All 13 cricketers who played 100 Tests for India

    Web Stories21 minutes ago

  5. UP: 3 Dead as Car Rams into Stationary Truck After Driver Falls Asleep

    India News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo