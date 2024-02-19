Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 15th, 2022 at 18:01 IST

Maha reports 69 COVID-19 cases, one death; active patient tally falls below 700

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 69 new coronavirus cases and one pandemic-related death, the health department said.

Press Trust Of India
The number of active cases in the state slipped to 681.

The caseload rose to 78,75,620 and death toll reached 1,47,827.

On Thursday, Maharashtra had reported 103 new infections and five fatalities.

The districts of Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Wardha and Bhandara recorded zero active cases.

With 132 patients recovered since previous evening, the total of recovered cases rose to 77,27,112.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.11 per cent.

Mumbai recorded 44 new cases and one fatality — the only death recorded in the state during the day.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent.

With 23,967 coronavirus tests conducted since Thursday evening, the tally of samples tested so far rose to 7,98,25,249.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: New cases: 69; Fatalities: 1; Active cases: 681; Daily tests conducted: 23,967. 

Published April 15th, 2022 at 18:00 IST

