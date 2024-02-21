Advertisement

As many as 23 passengers, including two children, were rescued after a state transport bus fell into a roadside pit in Jalna district of Maharashtra on Thursday, police said.

Some of the passengers suffered minor injuries in the accident which took place at Shrishti village under Partur tehsil at around 8 pm, they said.

The driver of the bus, going from Partur to Ashti, lost control while trying to cross a river bridge submerged under rainwater, resulting in the vehicle falling into the four feet deep ditch, the police said.

Villagers rushed to the spot and rescued all the passengers.

Police inspector Shyamsunder Kauthale said 23 passengers, including two children, and the driver were rescued.

Sub-divisional police officer Raju More, Tehsildar Roopa Chitrak and officials of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation later visited the accident spot.

The district has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the last three days and this has led to an increase in water level in rivulets and other water bodies.