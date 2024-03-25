Updated May 20th, 2022 at 10:33 IST
Maha: Thane district reports 26 new COVID-19 cases
Thane, May 20 (PTI) With the addition of 26 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has increased to 7,09,467, an official said on Friday.
These cases were recorded on Thursday.
As the virus did not claim any life during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895, he said, adding that the mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.
In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,63,612, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said. PTI COR NP NP
Published May 20th, 2022 at 10:33 IST
