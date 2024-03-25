×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 20th, 2022 at 10:33 IST

Maha: Thane district reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

Maha: Thane district reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Thane, May 20 (PTI) With the addition of 26 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has increased to 7,09,467, an official said on Friday.

These cases were recorded on Thursday.

Advertisement

As the virus did not claim any life during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895, he said, adding that the mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,63,612, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said. PTI COR NP NP

Advertisement

Published May 20th, 2022 at 10:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Taapsee Pannu with Mathias Boe

Taapsee-Mathias Marriage

a minute ago
Binance USDC support end

Binance

2 minutes ago
First Holi celebration in Ayodhya after pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla

Ram Lalla's Holi

7 minutes ago
Best smoothies to try this winter

Smoothies For Summer

14 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

Test of wit new captain

18 minutes ago
Moscow Attack Suspects

Moscow Terror Attack

20 minutes ago
Tips to clean paws of your pets

Tips For Pet Parents

21 minutes ago
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav meets the ones who were injured during fire at the Mahakaleshwar Mandir

Fire at Mahakal Temple

21 minutes ago
Sunil Chhetri

India eye goals

22 minutes ago
Team India

Border-Gavaskar extended

24 minutes ago
Shubman Gill

GT spinner showers plaudi

27 minutes ago
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Anushka's Holi

27 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Pollard on Pandya Critics

33 minutes ago
Sonam

Sonam In Co-ord Set

34 minutes ago
A noisy argument broke out between the office bearers of the AIADMK and DMK in Chennai on Monday

DMK Vs AIADMK

34 minutes ago
Rakul

B-Town Couples' 1st Holi

35 minutes ago
Emerging Market Currencies and Stocks Rise as Dollar Weakens Ahead of Inflation Data

Dollar slips

37 minutes ago
Hema Malini celebrates Holi

Hema Malini Holi

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Fields State Chief Surendran Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  2. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago

  3. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News16 hours ago

  4. BJP Drops Varun Gandhi in 5th List: Know Who Will Contest from Pilibhit

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago

  5. Drew Barrymore Admits Feeling 'Shame' Around Her Divorce

    Entertainment16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo