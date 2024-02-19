Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 25th, 2021 at 15:22 IST

Maha: Three booked for creating ruckus at funeral in Palghar

An offence has been registered against three persons for allegedly creating a ruckus and assaulting mourners during a cremation at a village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

Press Trust Of India
A case under sections 297 (trespassing on burial places), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 was registered at Saphale police station on Friday, an official said.

No arrest has been in connection with the alleged incident that took place on Thursday, he said.

According to the police, a 55-year-old woman, who died of a brief illness, was being taken for cremation, when the accused Vinod Sakharam Thakur, Sarita Vinod Thakur and Nachiket Vinod Thakur stopped the mourners from entering the village crematorium.

The trio allegedly verbally abused villagers taking part in the funeral procession and beat some of them up, the official said.

One of the villagers lodged a complaint with the police, following which a case was registered, he said, adding that further probe is underway. 

Published September 25th, 2021 at 15:22 IST

