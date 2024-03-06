×

Updated May 1st, 2022 at 16:00 IST

Maha: Two held while trying to cut open ATM to steal cash

Maha: Two held while trying to cut open ATM to steal cash

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Thane, May 1 (PTI) Two people were arrested while they were allegedly cutting open an ATM machine to steal cash in Badlapur area of Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Sunday.

At around 4am on Saturday, a police patrol team spotted two people behaving in a suspicious manner inside an ATM kiosk on Belavalli Road, the Badlapur West police station official said.

"The team found the two people, identified as Sandeep Shinde (20) and Vedant Chirmule (19), both residents of Bhandup in Mumbai, trying to cut open the cash safe of the ATM with a gas cutter. The two were arrested and further probe is underway," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM

Published May 1st, 2022 at 16:00 IST

