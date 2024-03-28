×

Updated May 22nd, 2022 at 22:09 IST

Maha: Two history-sheeters try to kill man

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Nagpur, May 22 (PTI) Two history-sheeters attempted to kill a 29-year-old man for quarreling with the wife of one of them in Nagpur's Nandanvan area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening, following which the accused - Bunty Thawre (40) and Chetan Mallewar (35) - went absconding, they said.

The victim Shubham Dilip Satpaise (29) and Thawre live in the same locality. On Saturday, Shubham, who works as a labourer, had an argument with Thawre's wife, who later narrated about it to her husband, police said.

Thawre was under the influence of liquor when he came to know about the quarrel. He took Mallewar along and later caught Shubham at a paan shop. The accused started thrashing him and later stabbed him in the stomach with a sharp weapon before escaping from the spot.

The victim collapsed on the ground and passers-by rushed him to a hospital, where he is recuperating.

Nandanvan police registered a case of attempted murder against the accused duo, both of are history-sheeters. Thawre was even detained under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act (MPDA), a police official said. PTI COR NP NP

Published May 22nd, 2022 at 22:09 IST

