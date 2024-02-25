Updated April 19th, 2022 at 19:33 IST
Maha: Two killed in animal attacks in Chandrapur
Chandrapur, Apr 19 (PTI) Two persons were killed in attacks by wild animals in Sindewahi forest range of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Tuesday, a forest official said.
A 72-year-old man was killed by a leopard in the early hours of the day, the official said.
Shalikrao Budhaji Nannaware, a resident of Sardapar (Chak), was sleeping in the front yard of his house, when a leopard attacked and killed him, he said.
Similarly, a farmer from Pawanpar in Sindewahi tehsil was killed by a tiger in the morning.
The victim Suresh Ramuji Lonbole (50), a resident of Pawanpar, had ventured into the forest to collect Mahua flowers in Gunjewahi sub-region of Sindewahi tehsil, an official said.
Following a search, the victim's body was recovered from the forest, and was sent to a rural hospital for post-mortem, he said.
The deaths are being probed, he added. PTI COR ARU ARU
Published April 19th, 2022 at 19:33 IST
