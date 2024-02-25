English
Updated April 19th, 2022 at 19:33 IST

Maha: Two killed in animal attacks in Chandrapur

Maha: Two killed in animal attacks in Chandrapur

Press Trust Of India
Chandrapur, Apr 19 (PTI) Two persons were killed in attacks by wild animals in Sindewahi forest range of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Tuesday, a forest official said.

A 72-year-old man was killed by a leopard in the early hours of the day, the official said.

Shalikrao Budhaji Nannaware, a resident of Sardapar (Chak), was sleeping in the front yard of his house, when a leopard attacked and killed him, he said.

Similarly, a farmer from Pawanpar in Sindewahi tehsil was killed by a tiger in the morning.

The victim Suresh Ramuji Lonbole (50), a resident of Pawanpar, had ventured into the forest to collect Mahua flowers in Gunjewahi sub-region of Sindewahi tehsil, an official said.

Following a search, the victim's body was recovered from the forest, and was sent to a rural hospital for post-mortem, he said.

The deaths are being probed, he added. PTI COR ARU ARU

Published April 19th, 2022 at 19:33 IST

