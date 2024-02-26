Advertisement

A woman was detained in Naya Nagar area of Thane district for allegedly beating up a 15-month-old child, police said on Friday.

She was booked under Section 25 of the Juvenile Justice Act after the child's parents complained, said an official.

"The parents, in order to probe the bruises on their child's body, installed a mobile phone camera in their home and found it was a woman relative who was responsible," the Naya Nagar police station official added.