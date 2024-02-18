Advertisement

The bodies of a 47-year-old woman and her two children, one of them a minor, were found in a flat in Maharashtra's Thane on Tuesday, police said.

The police said they suspect the trio, residents of Naya Nagar under Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate, ended their lives by consuming some pills.

The bodies of the woman, Nasreen Waghu, and her children, daughter aged 21 and son aged 13, were sent for a postmortem at a government hospital in Mira Bhayander, they said.

The woman, whose children were mentally challenged, resided with her 72-year-old father in the flat, the police said.

No suicide note was found, but some pills were recovered from the flat, they added.

A case of accidental death was registered and further probe was on, the police added.