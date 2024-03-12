×

Updated May 7th, 2022 at 15:39 IST

Maha: Woman robbed of jewellery worth over Rs 1 lakh by men posing as cops

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Thane, May 7 (PTI) Four unidentified persons posing as policemen robbed a 60-year-old woman of her ornaments worth Rs 1.2 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 11 am on Friday when the victim, a resident of neighbouring Mumbai, was travelling towards Thane on Nashik highway, an official of Kongaon police station said.

The unidentified accused riding sports bikes intercepted the victim's autorickshaw at Dongrali and flashed an identity card and identified themselves as policemen, he said.

The men allegedly asked the woman to keep her ornaments safely in a packet before proceeding further and offered to help her pack, the official said.

The accused made a packet and handed it over to the woman, before leaving the spot, and later when the victim checked the packet, she found it empty, he said.

An offence under sections 420 (cheating) and 170 (personating a public servant) of the IPC has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, the official added. PTI COR ARU ARU

Published May 7th, 2022 at 15:39 IST

