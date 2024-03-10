×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 5th, 2022 at 14:15 IST

Maha: Worker injured during gas pipeline work in Thane

Maha: Worker injured during gas pipeline work in Thane

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Thane, May 5 (PTI) A 22-year-old worker sustained burn injuries after sparks from a power line fell on him in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place around 11.13 am at Chandanwadi locality, where work was underway to lay a gas pipeline, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell.

Advertisement

Vinaykumar, a contract worker, was using a concrete breaker when a powerline got cut, causing sparks, he said.

The worker sustained burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at the civic-run Kalwa hospital, the official said.

Advertisement

Local firemen and the RDMC team were pressed into service to provide assistance, he added. PTI COR ARU ARU

Advertisement

Published May 5th, 2022 at 14:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

2 days ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

2 days ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

2 days ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

2 days ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

2 days ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

2 days ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Alliance Can Happen Anytime: Cong as TMC Announces Lok Sabha Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections29 minutes ago

  2. Flipkart’s tryst with quick commerce

    Tech 30 minutes ago

  3. Pak May Seek India's Help Finding Bodies of Missing Fishermen

    World30 minutes ago

  4. Samosa to Helicopter Rides: EC to Set Prices for Campaign Essentials

    Lok Sabha Elections31 minutes ago

  5. PM Virtually Launches 'Mahatari Vandan Yojana' in Chhattisgarh | LIVE

    India News32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo