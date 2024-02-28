Updated February 28th, 2024 at 10:50 IST
ED Raids Multiple Locations in Mumbai, West Bengal & NCR in Connection with Mahadev Betting App Case
The investigative agency is conducting searches at locations in West Bengal, Mumbai, and the National Capital Region (NCR).
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at over15 locations across the country in connection with the Mahadev app probe, as per sources.
(This is a breaking copy, more details are awaited)
Published February 28th, 2024
