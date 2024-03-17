Advertisement

Raipur: The Chattisgarh Police has registered a case against former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, as a suspect in the Mahadev Online Book app scandal, valued at Rs 6,000 crore.

The Economic Offences Wing of Raipur has registered an FIR against former Chattisgarh CM and others in the Mahadev App case on March 4. The case has been registered under sections 120B, 34, 406, 420, 467, 468, and 471 of IPC, news agency ANI stated citing sources.

Furthermore, as per media reports, Baghel is already facing multiple allegations under multiple sections of the IPC, including cheating, criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and forgery.

Reports also suggested that the cases have been filed following two references sent by the Enforcement Directorate to the state police. These references were sent on January 8th and 30th of this year.

The findings by the probe agency suggest high-level participation of state government officials in facilitating the illegal activities of Mahadev, allegedly in exchange for "protection money."

Earlier, an investigation by the ED into the Mahadev betting app case revealed that several dummy accounts and fake bank entities were being used to invest nearly Rs1,100 crore in the stock market.

Till the investigation is completed, the probe agency will keep these shares frozen.