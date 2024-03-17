×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 14:03 IST

FIR Filed Against Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Others in Mahadev Betting App Case

The case has been registered under sections 120B, 34, 406, 420, 467, 468, and 471 of IPC, news agency ANI stated citing sources.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Bhupesh Baghel, 62, the foremost leader of the party in the state, is a Kurmi, which is an influential OBC community, and a sitting MLA
FIR Filed Against Bhupesh Baghel in Mahadev Betting App | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Raipur: The Chattisgarh Police has registered a case against former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, as a suspect in the Mahadev Online Book app scandal, valued at Rs 6,000 crore.

The Economic Offences Wing of Raipur has registered an FIR against former Chattisgarh CM and others in the Mahadev App case on March 4. The case has been registered under sections 120B, 34, 406, 420, 467, 468, and 471 of IPC, news agency ANI stated citing sources.

Advertisement

Furthermore, as per media reports, Baghel is already facing multiple allegations under multiple sections of the IPC, including cheating, criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and forgery.

Reports also suggested that the cases have been filed following two references sent by the Enforcement Directorate to the state police. These references were sent on January 8th and 30th of this year.

Advertisement

The findings by the probe agency suggest high-level participation of state government officials in facilitating the illegal activities of Mahadev, allegedly in exchange for "protection money."

Earlier, an investigation by the ED into the Mahadev betting app case revealed that several dummy accounts and fake bank entities were being used to invest nearly Rs1,100 crore in the stock market.

Advertisement

Till the investigation is completed, the probe agency will keep these shares frozen.

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 14:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

3 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

4 minutes ago
Sidhu Moosewala Parents

Sidhu Moosewala’s Parents

7 minutes ago
Flipkart

Flipkart valuation dip

7 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

India News LIVE:

12 minutes ago
CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts Down Critic

CEC Rajiv Kumar Shuts

13 minutes ago
Special NIA Court Extends Custody of ISIS Terror Suspect Till March 5

Pune ISIS Module Case

19 minutes ago
Umran Malik

Fastest IPL deliveries

25 minutes ago
Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP

Singer Anuradha Paudwal

25 minutes ago
Hema Malini Appeals To Voters

Hema Malini Appeal Voters

30 minutes ago
Delhi Metro

WPL 2024 Finals Today

33 minutes ago
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stopped his convoy to help some accident victims on the Canacona Highway on Saturday late at night

Goa CM's Kind Gesture

36 minutes ago
Beaches of Lakshadweep

Beaches To Visit In India

37 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola

Pep on City-Madrid clash

38 minutes ago
Speeding car hits family waiting for bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur, all 4 dead

Cop Killed in Encounter

41 minutes ago
accident

MP Road Accident

43 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik performs At Mumbai Concert

Armaan Reunites With Ed

43 minutes ago
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar

Diksha make cut

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Smriti Mandhana on the cusp of achieving what Kohli & Kumble couldn't

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. 5 Lesser-known Bengali Sweets You Must Try

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  3. Metal Water Bottles Are Ideal For Your Health - Know How To Select Them

    Lifestyle16 hours ago

  4. Israel to Attend New Ceasefire Talks After Rejecting Hamas' Proposal

    World17 hours ago

  5. Aaron Finch's big warning to SRH over 20.75 cr bet on Australia star

    Sports 18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo