Updated March 30th, 2024 at 15:22 IST

Mahadev Betting App Scam: ACB to Quiz Accused Lodged in Raipur Jail for Second Day

The accused in coal and liquor and mahadev satta app case lodged in the jail will be interrogated today.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Anti Corruption Bureau
On Friday, a five-member team interrogated all the accused for more than 10 hours. | Image:X
New Delhi: The probe in the Mahadev betting app scam has picked up pace with the Economic Offence Wing of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) all set to quiz the accused lodged in Raipur jail for the second day on Saturday. The ACB-EOW team has reached the Raipur central jail.

The accused in coal and liquor and Mahadev betting app case lodged in the jail will be interrogated today.

On Friday, a five-member team interrogated all the accused for more than 10 hours.

The team is quizzing the accused after getting permission from the special court to interrogate them from March 29 to April 2.

The ED can also interrogate many accused who were released from jail. Meanwhile, security at Raipur central jail has been beefed up after yesterday.
 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 15:18 IST

