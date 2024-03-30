Updated March 30th, 2024 at 15:22 IST
Mahadev Betting App Scam: ACB to Quiz Accused Lodged in Raipur Jail for Second Day
The accused in coal and liquor and mahadev satta app case lodged in the jail will be interrogated today.
New Delhi: The probe in the Mahadev betting app scam has picked up pace with the Economic Offence Wing of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) all set to quiz the accused lodged in Raipur jail for the second day on Saturday. The ACB-EOW team has reached the Raipur central jail.
On Friday, a five-member team interrogated all the accused for more than 10 hours.
The team is quizzing the accused after getting permission from the special court to interrogate them from March 29 to April 2.
The ED can also interrogate many accused who were released from jail. Meanwhile, security at Raipur central jail has been beefed up after yesterday.
