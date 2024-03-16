Advertisement

The Mahadev online betting app scam came to light after its owner Saurabh Chandrakar had a lavish wedding in Dubai in February and allegedly spent a whopping Rs 200 crore in cash for the event.

A Bollywood link also emerged in the case as over 20 celebrities were invited to perform and ultimately promote the betting platform. However, one major angle which was brushed under the carpet was the political backing in Chhattisgarh which has now surfaced.

To uncover the nexus, Republic stung three major characters linked to the case which stemmed in Chhattisgarh.

Republic's sting operation uncovers political link

Abhishek Pallav, who was the SP of Bhilai from 2021-22, revealed that the scam in Chhattisgarh was a "police guided operation." He is the first officer to sniff out the multi-crore betting scam.

"This was a police-led, police-guided operation. There was less part of administration to play in this scam (but) the role of administration comes when their is issue of clearance and permission," Pallav admitted to Republic.

The SP currently posted in Kawardha went on to reveal that the nexus includes police constables as well as ASI level officers. One such constable was Saidev whom Pallava suspended after learning about his role in running 3 panels for the Mahadev app in Nagpur.

"I instructed Prabhat to deal with it. Then Prabhat checked his (Saidev) wife's bank account and we found that there was a 3.5 crore transaction between her and his sister. Then I got calls saying, "don't suspend him. He is our man," the SP said. He even alleged that some policemen made millions out of the scam.

Another key character in the case is Saurabh Chandrakar's uncle Dilip Chandrakar who admitted having links to politicians and police officials involved in the scam.

Initially hesitant to speak due to fear of being watched from Dubai, Dilip agreed for an interview after two days of convincing.

"To run an illegal job, you need police and politicians with you," revealed to Republic. "There are a lot of big people involved and this will lead to a lot of them being suspended like Chandrabhushan (Verma)," he further said referring to ASI Verma who was arrested by ED in August for his alleged involvement in the scam. CM Bhupesh Baghel's political advisor Vinod Verma is also behind bars.

The uncle further disclosed that people from different levels of the government are helping his nephew Saurabh Chandrakar, with whom he spoke before his questioning by ED.

"When I was called for questioning, Saurabh told me on the phone to be normal and cooperate. He also assured me that nothing will happen to me," Dilip said.

Moreover, he claimed that the proceeds of the scam was being used for funding a political party and some people in the government also demanded money for elections.

Interestingly, ED seized Rs 3.12 crore from a courier in Raipur on November 2 which was sent from the UAE allegedly for the election expense of a political party. An additional Rs 1.8 crore was recovered from the delivery person's hideout in Bhilai.

The explosive sting operation also involved Saurabh Shukla, a close aide of Saurabh Chandrakar and an insider of the betting nexus who has been arrested and released twice.

"Anyone can handle the police. Their is a chain and at the end of the chain is the main person Satish Chandrakar. He was managing the police and the administration," said Shukla. The close aide, also an insider also went on to revealed that cash was ferried in air ambulances to fund election campaign.

‘’Money (for elections) Will come via private jets or helicopters because they cannot use hawala network for the money transfer now. This is because of the ED raids. They also used air ambulance for money transfer. '' Shukla said.

Satish Chandrakar, who was arrested along with ASI Verma in August, has alleged that the ASI collected around Rs 60-65 crore from Ravi Uppal "in the name of CM house." He also claimed that Verma used to call Ravi Uppal, the other promoter of the Mahadev app asking him to arrange money "to manage the state police and bureaucracy as well as the Chief Minister's office and Vinod Verma."



Agencies are investigating political links to the scam and those who know the case inside out believe that a scam of this proportion couldn't have gone unnoticed at political level.

