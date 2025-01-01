Mahant Ravindra Puri Says No To Non-Hindus Shops At Mahakumbh, Says ‘They Will Urinate’ | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Days after Prime Minister Modi’s call for unity and brotherhood across the country, Mahant Ravindra Puri, the chief of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad, made controversial remarks, stating that non-Hindus should be prohibited from setting up shops at the 2025 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

While speaking to a news agency he said, "Tea stalls, juice counters, and flower shops should not be allotted to non-Hindus. If they are allowed to operate these stalls, it could lead to inappropriate behavior, like spitting or urinating, and our Naga saints may be compelled to take action."