Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate various developmental projects on February 28 in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. On Tuesday, PM Modi took a tour of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. Modi in the southern state launched three major space infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,800 crore. He assessed the progress of Ganganyaan Mission and honoured four astronaut-designates with 'astronaut wings'.

In the afternoon, he reached Tamil Nadu, where he participated in the 'Creating the Future'-Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs; programme in Madurai. He inaugurated two projects looking forward to boost MSMEs in the Indian automotive industry.

Advertisement

PM Modi in Maharashtra

PM Modi will take part in a public programme in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, to launch and dedicate several developmental projects valued at over Rs 4900 crore.

Advertisement

At the event, the 16th instalment of more than Rs 21,000 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) will be issued by PM Modi, profiting the recipients through direct benefit transfers.

Besides, the Prime Minister will give out the 2nd and 3rd instalments of the 'Namo sHetkari MahaSanman Nidhi' totaling to about Rs 3800 crore, profiting around 88 lakh farmers in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

Moreover, Rs 825 crore from the Revolving Fund will be given to 5.5 lakh women Selh Help Groups (SHGs) across Maharashtra. The dispensation of one crore Ayushman cards across Maharashtra will also commence.

In order to build 10 lakh residences between FY 2023–2024 and FY 2025–2026, the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana for OBC category beneficiaries in Maharashtra is also set to commence. The first installment of ₹375 crore will be given by the Prime Minister to the 2.5 lakh Yojana participants.

Advertisement

Furthermore, plethora of irrigation projects profiting Marathwada and Vodarbha regions, developed at a cost of mora than Rs 2750 crore under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) and Baliraja Jal Sanjeevani Yojana (BJSY) will be inaugurated.

In addition, other rail projects in Maharashtra, such as the wide gauge lines connecting Wardha and Kalamb and New Ashti and Amalner, are scheduled for launch, with a combined value over ₹1300 crore. Two train services that connect Amalner-New Ashti and Kalamb-Wardha will also be essentially discontinued.

Advertisement

Besides, plethora of road norishing projects in Maharashtra will be launched, including the four laning of the Warora-Wani section of NH-930 and road boosting projects for significant roads connecting Sakoli-Bhandara and Salaikhurd-Tirora.

Finally, the Prime Minister will launch the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in Yavatmal city.