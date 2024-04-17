Advertisement

Mumbai: At least 11 people were injured after a major fire broke out inside a commercial building located in Mumbai’s Malad area in Maharashtra. The incident led to a major panic in the area. After the incident, the information was passed to the local police and fire fighting department. According to the information, the fire ignited inside the Girnar Galaxy building located in Mumbai’s Malad area.

On information, the local police along with the team of firefighters rushed to the spot and efforts were initiated to douse the fire. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, when a fire broke out inside the building.

As soon as information about the fire was received, the fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

According to the authorities, all the injured have been admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Further investigation into the matter is being conducted.

