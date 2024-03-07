×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 15:56 IST

Maharashtra: 13-Year-Old Throws Toddler Into Sewage Drain, Caught on CCTV

Four children, including the victim and the accused, were playing together when the horrific incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Nashik.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Toddler Dies After Being Thrown Into Drain, CCTV Video Surfaces
Toddler Dies After Being Thrown Into Drain, CCTV Video Surfaces | Image:Republic
New Delhi: In a horrifying incident from Maharashtra’s Nashik district, a 13-year-old boy was caught on CCTV throwing a three-and-a-half-year-old toddler into a sewage drain behind a factory near Halwai Masjid in the Datarnagar area. The incident from Maharashtra, which occurred on Tuesday, resulted in the tragic death of the young child due to the sewage entering his nose and mouth. 

According to reports, four children, including the victim and the accused, were playing together when the horrific incident unfolded. The motive behind the act remains unclear, but the local Pawarwadi police station swiftly took action, registering a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).  

“The incident occurred on Tuesday, and we have registered the case under Section 302 of the IPC. The minor accused has been sent to a juvenile home following the court’s orders,” said Sudhir Patil, Senior Police Inspector of the Pawarwadi police station. When questioned about the motive behind the shocking act, Patil added, “The minor has provided details regarding the exact reason behind his actions.” 

More information in the case is awaited…

Published March 7th, 2024 at 15:56 IST

