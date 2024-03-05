Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 07:16 IST

Maharashtra: 3 Die After Speeding Truck Hits 2 Motorcycles in Akola

In a major road crash involving a truck and two bikes, at least 3 persons were mowed down to death in Maharashtra’s Akola, while several others left injured.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Road accident
3 dead in a road accident in Maharashtra's Akola | Image:PTI/ Representational
Akola: In a major road crash involving a truck and two bikes, at least 3 persons were mowed down to death in Maharashtra’s Akola, while several others left injured. The incident took place on Monday at around 7.30 pm in the Ballarpur police station area in Wadegaon. 

Injured are under treatment at hospital

After the incident, a police team immediately rushed to the spot and shifted all the injured persons to a nearby hospital, where all the three were declared dead. 

A senior police official stated that the deceased were identified as Sheikh Sadiq Sheikh Razzaq(45), Sheikh Khalid Sheikh Razzaq (40 ), and Sheikh Majid Sheikh Sadiq (24). 

The police official said, "The three youths were on a motorcycle which hit another two-wheeler. They fell and got crushed under an oncoming truck. Others have been injured." 
 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 06:33 IST

