Gadchiroli: Three Naxalites, including two females, who were carrying a collective reward of Rs 22 lakh on their heads were killed in an encounter with C-60 commandos in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Monday, police told PTI.

An intelligence input was received that some members of the Perimili Dalam of Naxalites were camping in a forest near Katrangatta village in Bhamragad taluka to carry out subversive activities during their ongoing Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) period, Superintendent of Police Neelotpal said.

Two units of C-60 commandos, a specialised combat wing of the Gadchiroli police, were immediately sent for a search in the area, he said.

While the teams were carrying out the search operation, Naxalites fired at them indiscriminately, to which the C-60 personnel retaliated, the official said.

After the firing stopped, the bodies of a male and two female Naxals were recovered from the spot, he said.

One of the slain Naxals is identified as a divisional committee member and incharge cum commander of Perimili Dalam, Vasu Korcha, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 16 lakh.

The female Naxalites were identified as Reshma Madkam (25) of company -10 who was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head, and Kamla Madavi (24), a member of Perimili dalam with a bounty of Rs 2 lakh, Gadchiroli Police stated in a release.

An AK-47 rifle, a carbine, an INSAS rifle, Naxal literature and items were also found at the spot, he said.

The anti-Naxal operation was underway in the area, the police added.

Naxalites undertake the TCOC from March to June to strengthen their cadres and launch major attacks on security forces as forests are devoid of green cover, thereby increasing visibility.