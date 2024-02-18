Maharashtra: 4 Killed, 10 Injured After Truck Hits Tempo in Amravati

Advertisement

Amravati: At least 4 died and 10 sustained injuries on their way to a cricket match in Amravati in Maharashtra on Sunday morning after their tempo was hit by a truck.

The accident occurred at Shingnapur Phata in Nandgaon Khandeshwar taluka at around 7:30 am, said Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand. He added that the tempo was on its way to Yavatmal for a cricket match when the incident occurred.

"Four persons died on the spot, while 10 sustained injuries and have been hospitalised. The truck driver has been arrested," the SP said.

(With PTI Inputs)