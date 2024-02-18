English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 12:51 IST

Maharashtra: 4 Killed, 10 Injured After Truck Hits Tempo in Amravati

The accident occurred at Shingnapur Phata in Nandgaon Khandeshwar taluka at around 7:30 am, said Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand.

Digital Desk
Road accident
Image used for representation only. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Amravati: At least 4 died and 10 sustained injuries on their way to a cricket match in Amravati in Maharashtra on Sunday morning after their tempo was hit by a truck.

The accident occurred at Shingnapur Phata in Nandgaon Khandeshwar taluka at around 7:30am, said Vishal Anand, Superintendent of Police.

Advertisement

The accident occurred at Shingnapur Phata in Nandgaon Khandeshwar taluka at around 7:30 am, said Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand. He added that the tempo was on its way to Yavatmal for a cricket match when the incident occurred.

"Four persons died on the spot, while 10 sustained injuries and have been hospitalised. The truck driver has been arrested," the SP said.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)

 

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 12:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

14 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

14 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

14 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

14 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

14 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

17 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

19 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

20 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

20 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

20 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

20 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

20 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

20 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

20 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

20 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: PM Modi to Address BJP's National Convention 2024

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Congress MLAs Register Protest Over Cabinet Reshuffle in Jharkhand

    Politics News19 minutes ago

  3. Trump Unveils Sneaker Line After Getting Slapped With $350 Mn Penalty

    World26 minutes ago

  4. Anmol Kharb seals as the Women's Team wins Badminton Asia Team C'ship

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  5. Jain Muni Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj dies at 77

    India News27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo