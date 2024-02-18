Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated September 28th, 2021 at 09:21 IST

Maharashtra: 8-yr-old girl hacked to death in Palghar; hunt on for culprit

An eight-year-old tribal girl was hacked to death allegedly by a man believed to be her relative in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

An eight-year-old tribal girl was hacked to death allegedly by a man believed to be her relative in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place around 1.30 pm on Monday near a zilla parishad school in Dahanu taluka following which the 46-year-old accused ran away, an official from the district rural police control room said, adding efforts were on to nab him.

It was not yet known whether the child was sexually abused and what was the motive behind the killing, he said, adding that the postmortem report was awaited. The accused allegedly attacked the girl with a sickle, injuring her seriously, the official said. A passerby saw the child being attacked and tried to save her, but the accused hit him also with the sickle and then fled from the spot, he said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and rushed the girl to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, the official said. The body was subsequently sent for postmortem. The man who had tried to save the girl was injured in the attack by the accused and was admitted to a hospital, the official said. The Dahanu police registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), he said. Efforts were on to trace him, he added. 

Advertisement

Published September 28th, 2021 at 09:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

an hour ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

an hour ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

an hour ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

an hour ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

5 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

7 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

7 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

8 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

8 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

8 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

8 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

8 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

8 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

8 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

8 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hema Malini Performs Nritya Seva Inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir Premises

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  2. Delhi Police Arrest Man for Threatening to Bomb IGI Airport

    India News33 minutes ago

  3. Will Kim Kardashian Ever Get Married Again?

    Entertainment44 minutes ago

  4. Inside Vijayakumar's Granddaughter Diya's Mehendi

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  5. Ishaan's Weekend Diaries Is All About Tea, Polo

    Web Storiesan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo