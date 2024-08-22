Published 09:08 IST, August 22nd 2024
Maharashtra: ACB Apprehends Female Education Officer Accepting Rs 2 Lakh Bribe
A female superintendent and education officer from Maharashtra has been apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
ACB apprehended her on Tuesday while accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe from two special teachers | Image: Shutterstock/Rep Image
