Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar to be Renamed as Ahilya Nagar | Image: X

New Delhi: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday has greenlit the renaming of another district in the state. Ahmednagar, a district with a rich heritage, will now bear the name 'Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Nagar'. This decision comes following previous changes such as Aurangabad being renamed Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad becoming Dharashiv.The renaming of Ahmednagar is a tribute to the revered Maratha queen Ahilya Devi, known for her exemplary leadership and contributions to society. By adopting her name, the district honors her legacy and commemorates her role in shaping Maharashtra's history. Moreover, many important decisions were taken in the state cabinet meeting held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This meeting took place at Sahyadri Guest House. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and cabinet members were present in this cabinet meeting.

Mumbai To Change Names Of These Railway Stations

Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale on Tuesday demanded to rename seven prominent railway stations in Mumbai. Following a crucial meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde , significant changes to the nomenclature of these stations were greenlit, marking a transformative step in the city's identity.

The proposed name changes are as follows:

1. Mumbai Central - Proposed to be renamed after Jagannath Shankar Seth, commemorating the revered philanthropist's contributions to the city's growth and development.

2. Curry Road - Set to be rechristened as Lalbagh, paying homage to Mumbai's vibrant cultural tapestry.

3. Sandhurst Road- Slated for a transformation into *Dongri*, reflecting the historic neighborhood's significance in Mumbai's socio-cultural fabric.

4. Marine Lines - Proposed to be renamed Mumba Devi, celebrating the city's ancient patron goddess and symbolizing Mumbai's spiritual essence.

5. Charni Road - Set to bear the name Girgaon, evoking the neighborhood's rich history and cultural heritage.

6. Cotton Green - Scheduled for a change to Black Chowki, acknowledging the area's historical importance and maritime legacy.

7. Dockyard Road - Envisioned to be renamed Mazgaon, honoring the locality's maritime history and industrial legacy.

8. Kings Circle - Proposed to be renamed after Tirthankara Parshvanath, symbolizing the city's reverence for its religious and philosophical roots.