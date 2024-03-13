×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar to be Renamed as 'Ahilyanagar'

Ahmednagar, a district with a rich heritage, will now bear the name 'Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Nagar'.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar to be Renamed as Ahilya Nagar
Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar to be Renamed as Ahilya Nagar | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday has greenlit the renaming of another district in the state. Ahmednagar, a district with a rich heritage, will now bear the name 'Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Nagar'. This decision comes following previous changes such as Aurangabad being renamed Sambhaji Nagar and Osmanabad becoming Dharashiv.The renaming of Ahmednagar is a tribute to the revered Maratha queen Ahilya Devi, known for her exemplary leadership and contributions to society. By adopting her name, the district honors her legacy and commemorates her role in shaping Maharashtra's history. Moreover, many important decisions were taken in the state cabinet meeting held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. This meeting took place at Sahyadri Guest House. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and cabinet members were present in this cabinet meeting.

Mumbai To Change Names Of These Railway Stations

Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale on Tuesday demanded to rename seven prominent railway stations in Mumbai. Following a crucial meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, significant changes to the nomenclature of these stations were greenlit, marking a transformative step in the city's identity.

The proposed name changes are as follows:

1. Mumbai Central - Proposed to be renamed after Jagannath Shankar Seth, commemorating the revered philanthropist's contributions to the city's growth and development.

2. Curry Road - Set to be rechristened as Lalbagh, paying homage to Mumbai's vibrant cultural tapestry.

Advertisement

3. Sandhurst Road- Slated for a transformation into *Dongri*, reflecting the historic neighborhood's significance in Mumbai's socio-cultural fabric.

4. Marine Lines - Proposed to be renamed Mumba Devi, celebrating the city's ancient patron goddess and symbolizing Mumbai's spiritual essence.

Advertisement

5. Charni Road - Set to bear the name Girgaon, evoking the neighborhood's rich history and cultural heritage.

6. Cotton Green - Scheduled for a change to Black Chowki, acknowledging the area's historical importance and maritime legacy.

Advertisement

7. Dockyard Road - Envisioned to be renamed Mazgaon, honoring the locality's maritime history and industrial legacy.

8. Kings Circle - Proposed to be renamed after Tirthankara Parshvanath, symbolizing the city's reverence for its religious and philosophical roots.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 15:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin wins Hadlee Medal

2 minutes ago
Diwali 2023 stock picks

Godrej Locks expansion

3 minutes ago
Spotify tests videos

Spotify tests videos

4 minutes ago
Election Commission of India

LS Polls 2024

4 minutes ago
Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Stone at Oscars 2024

Yeoh Issues Clarification

6 minutes ago
BYJU'S

Karnataka High Court BYJU

8 minutes ago
JG Chemicals IPO listing

JG Chemicals

9 minutes ago
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

How can MI overtake DC?

11 minutes ago
BJP Poll Body to Meet Today; Key Discussion on THESE Karnataka Lok Sabha Seats Expected

LOk Sabha Election 2024

13 minutes ago
James Anderson

Anderson's 700th wicket

14 minutes ago
Avantika Vandanapu

'Big Girls Don’t Cry'

14 minutes ago
IIFL Finance Fairfax India

IIFL fund raising plans

14 minutes ago
R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah in the nets

Ashwin world No. 1 bowler

14 minutes ago
Adrit Rao

Meet Adrit Rao

17 minutes ago
Agra Metro Stretch

Delhi Metro’s phase-4

20 minutes ago
Larsen & Toubro

L&T bags order

23 minutes ago
Education news

HPSC HCS Main Exam Dates

24 minutes ago
Bengaluru water crisis

B'luru Water Crisis

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Stuart Broad cannot imagine the T20 World Cup 2024 without Virat Kohli

    Sports 2 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024 Commentators: List of all commentators in Hindi, ENG, and more

    Sports 2 hours ago

  3. 'After that I will leave the game': Mohammed Siraj's big revelation

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Healthy Summer Drinks To Try At Home

    Lifestyle4 hours ago

  5. Ishan Kishan's return sends shockwaves in MI camp before IPL 2024

    Sports 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo