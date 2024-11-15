sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Schools Closed On THESE Days for Teachers' Poll Duty

Published 08:19 IST, November 15th 2024

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Schools Closed On THESE Days for Teachers' Poll Duty

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Schools across the state will remain closed for three days due to teachers' poll duty - here's all you need to know...

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Schools Closed On THESE Days for Teachers' Poll Duty
undefined | Image: undefined
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

08:19 IST, November 15th 2024