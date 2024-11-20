sb.scorecardresearch
  Maharashtra Assembly Polls: 58.22% Voter Turnout, Gadchiroli Records Highest At 69.63%

Published 19:56 IST, November 20th 2024

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: 58.22% Voter Turnout, Gadchiroli Records Highest At 69.63%

According to ECI), the highest turnout was seen in Gadchiroli district at 69.63 per cent, while Mumbai city recorded the lowest at 49.07 per cent.

Reported by: Asian News International
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: 58.22% Voter Turnout, Gadchiroli Records Highest At 69.63%
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: 58.22% Voter Turnout, Gadchiroli Records Highest At 69.63% | Image: PTI/ Representative
19:56 IST, November 20th 2024