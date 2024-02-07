Updated January 24th, 2024 at 20:13 IST
Maharashtra ATS Nabs Nashik Resident Over 'ISIS Links'
ATS Maharashtra booked a person from Nashik for allegedly communicating with a foreign entity associated with ISIS and transferring funds to it.
Mumbai: Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Maharashtra registered a case against a person from Nashik for allegedly communicating with a foreign entity associated with ISIS and transferring funds to it.
Electronic devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards, laptop and pendrive, along with incriminating documents, were seized in the search operations.
According to a press release issued by ATS, “The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Maharashtra has registered a case under sections 39(1)(a), 40(1)(b)(c) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 against an individual.”
It added, “ In the investigation by the ATS it has been revealed that the accused, a resident of Nashik city, has been continuously communicating with a foreign entity associated with ISIS, a proscribed organization banned by the Government of India.”
The statement said, “ The investigation reveals that the accused, who has shown signs of radicalization in recent years, actively supported the ISIS by transferring funds to the aforementioned foreign entity.”
"Electronic devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards, laptop and pendrive, along with incriminating documents, were seized in the search, conducted as part of ATS investigation. Many associates of the accused are being probed across multiple states," as per the statement.
"The competent court has ordered the accused to be remanded in police custody for 07 days extending up to 31st January 2024, according to the press release.
Further investigation is being conducted by the ATS.
Published January 24th, 2024 at 20:13 IST
