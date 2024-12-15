Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion LIVE: All Eyes on Portfolio Formula

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Live: An oath-taking ceremony for twelve MLAs is scheduled for 4:00 pm today, with seven new ministers from Shiv Sena. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnaivs paid floral tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on Sunday in Nagpur.

The much awaited cabinet expansion of the BJP -led Maharashtra government is taking place on Sunday, December 15, with the new ministers taking the oath of office at a ceremony in Nagpur.

Around 32 ministers from Mahayuti (BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP) are likely to take oath ceremony which is scheduled for 4:00 pm.

The oath ceremony comes nearly 10 days after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar as his deputies.

The council of ministers in Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 members, including the chief minister.

19 BJP MLAs to Take Oath

Girish Mahajan to Take Oath

BJP MLA Girish Mahajan mentioned that he has been selected as minister.

12 MLAs from Shiv Sena to take oath

The Mahayuti won 230 out of 288 seats in the state. The BJP led with 132 seats, followed by Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena with 57 and Ajit Pawar's NCP getting 41.

Shiv Sena MLA Bharatshet Gogawale today said that the oath-taking ceremony will take place at 4 pm today. Twelve MLAs from his party including himself will take oath as ministers of which seven are new faces, he said.

"Oath ceremony will take place at 4 pm today. So, we have all come to Nagpur. Seven people are new (who will take oath as ministers) and 5 are being repeated," Gogawale told ANI.

Maha Vikas Aghadi to Boycott the Tea Party

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi will boycott the tea party to be hosted by the Maharashtra government on the eve of the state legislature's winter session here on Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, Danve said though the opposition's strength in the assembly may be less, it will, with its full force, take on the government on various issues, including those pertaining to farmers.

The six-day duration of the winter session was too short, the leader of opposition in the state legislative council added.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also demanded extension of the session.

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as chief minister with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP head Ajit Pawar as his deputies at a grand ceremony in Mumbai on December 5.

In the November 20 assembly polls, the Mahayuti swept to power, winning 230 out of 288 seats in the state. The BJP led with 132 seats, followed by Shinde's Shiv Sena with 57 and Pawar's NCP getting 41.

The MVA comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) performed disastrously, winning only 46 seats.