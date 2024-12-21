Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home, Energy; Shinde Gets Urban Development

sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:23 IST, December 21st 2024

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet portfolios have been allocated, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis keeping Home, Energy, Law & Judiciary and General Administration, while Deputy CM Eknath Shinde got Urban Development, Housing and Public Works.

CM Devendra Fadnavis' Portfolios:

Home Department
Energy Department (excluding Renewable Energy)
Law and Judiciary Department
General Administration Department
Information and Publicity Department
Departments/Subjects not allotted to any other Minister

Eknath Shinde's Portfolios:

Urban Development Department
Housing Department
Public Works Department (Public Enterprises)
 

Updated 21:23 IST, December 21st 2024