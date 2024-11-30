Maharashtra CM Suspense: Eknath Shinde's Key Decision Likely Today Amid Battle for Portfolios

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde , who met with Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda on Thursday night after BJP -led Mahayuti's landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, cancelled the crucial meeting in Maharashtra yesterday. As per latest reports, the Caretaker Prime Minister of Maharashtra is all set to take a key decision today. This comes amid the ongoing suspense regarding the name of the Maharashtra CM between BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde.

Eknath Shinde May Take Key Decision A Day After Cancelling Key Maha Meet

As per a Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsar, Eknath Shinde, who cancelled a crucial meeting of Mahayuti leaders scheduled for Friday in Mumbai, is all set to take a key decision today regarding the ongoing tussle over power-sharing in Maharashtra. Sanjay Shirsat has said that an important announcement is expected today evening after Mahayuti meet in Mumbai.

There is rift in the Mahayuti alliance with respect to portfolios; while BJP has said that the CM post and Home portfolio will remain with them, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde is adamant on the Home portfolio.

Cancelled Crucial Mahayuti Meet, To Be Held on Sunday Now

Maharashtra caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday (November 29) cancelled the key meeting of Mahayuti. As per reports, Shinde heads to his native village, Satara, in the state as the suspense over who will be the next Maharashtra Chief Minister. Sources revealed that the Mahayuti meeting is likely to be held on Sunday. This development comes after Eknath Shinde and BJP 's Devendra Fadnavis 's first post-election meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday.

Maharashtra Cabinet: Devendra Fadnavis CM, Who May Get What Portfolio?

As per Republic sources, Devendra Fadnavis' name has been finalised for Maharashtra Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde are expected to be his Deputies. Eknath Shinde was demanding some important portfolios including Home, Urban Development and Public Works Department in the Delhi meeting, however, BJP refused to give up the Home portfolio. BJP will keep the Home, Revenue, Energy, Rural Development, Water Resources, Housing, Forest, OBC ministry, Tourism, General Administration portfolios.

Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is likely to get Urban Development, Public Works, Industry, Education, Cultural, Water Supply, Health, Transport, State Excise portfolios. While Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is likely to get Finance, Women and Child Development, Minorities, Relief and Rehabilitation, Medical Education, Tribal Development, Food and Civil Supplies portfolios.

Take a look at the potential picks for the different portfolios in the Maharashtra Cabinet with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as the captain of the ship. Check portfolio-wise list…