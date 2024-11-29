Devendra Fadnavis to be Next Maharashtra CM, Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde His Deputies: Sources

New Delhi: All eyes are on the state of Maharashtra where the BJP -led Mahayuti alliance clinched a landslide victory in the assembly elections and the name of the Maharashtra CM face is now awaited. There are speculations regarding who will become the Maharashtra Chief Minister with the two likely names being Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis . These two leaders among others met with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi to discuss this very issue; Shinde has termed this meeting as ‘good and positive’.

Fadnavis to be Next Maha CM, Ajit Pawar, Shinde His Deputies: Sources

As per Republic sources, Devendra Fadnavis' name has been finalised for Maharashtra Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde are expected to be his Deputies. While the Home portfolio is expected to remain with Fadnavis, Finance may be with Ajit Pawar and there are discussions on giving Revenue and PWD portfolios to Eknath Shinde in lieu of Urban Development.

‘Good and Positive’: Eknath Shinde on Meeting with Amit Shah, JP Nadda

After meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the meeting as "good and positive." He added that another meeting would be held, which is expected to decide who will assume the role of Chief Minister.

"The meeting was good and positive. This was the first meeting. We had a discussion with Amit Shah and JP Nadda... There will be another meeting of the Mahayuti. In this meeting, a decision will be taken about who will be the Chief Minister. The meeting will be held in Mumbai," he said.

Eknath Shinde, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Ajit Pawar and other Mahayuti leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday. After the meeting, Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar left the national capital at late night. The leaders gathered to deliberate on the formation of the new government in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis Expresses Gratitude to Home Minister After Meeting

After the meeting of the Mahayuti leaders with Amit Shah ended in the national capital, Devendra Fadnavis took to ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) and expressed his gratitude towards Home Minister Amit Shah for his support during the Maharashtra Assembly Elections . In a post on X, Fadnavis credited Shah for inspiring and motivating the party workers during the elections."Expressed my gratitude to Union Minister Amitbhai Shah, for his huge support on the battlefield during the important Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Elections 2024 and for the way he greatly inspired and motivated the karykartas. On this occasion, our BJP National President JP Nadda ji, Eknath Shinde ji, Ajitdada Pawar, #MahaYuti leaders, and colleagues were present too, in New Delhi."

Devendra Fadnavis or Eknath Shinde - Who Will Become Maharashtra CM?

Earlier, Shinde reiterated that there were no obstacles regarding the Chief Minister's post and that "Ladla Bhai" is a title that holds more significance for him than anything else. "I cleared my role in the press conference yesterday that there are no obstacles regarding the Chief Minister of Mahayuti. This 'ladla bhai' has arrived in Delhi and the 'ladla bhai' is a designation higher than anything else for me," Shinde told the meeting.

Shinde had stated on Wednesday that he would accept any decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the CM face for the state. "I have told the Prime Minister that if my presence creates any obstacle in forming the government in Maharashtra, there should be no hesitation in making a decision. Whatever decision you take will be acceptable to me," Shinde said during a press conference in Mumbai.

On the other hand, Fadnavis also asserted that the Mahayuti alliance had no internal differences and that a decision on the Chief Minister would be made soon after consulting the leaders. Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said, "In our Mahayuti alliance, there has never been a difference of opinion. We have always made decisions collectively. Before the elections, we announced that the decision regarding the Chief Minister's post would be taken collectively after the results. A few people had doubts, but Eknath Shinde ji has clarified those today. We will soon meet our leaders and finalise the decision."

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024

The Maharashtra Assembly election results were declared on November 23, but the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has yet to finalise its choice for Chief Minister.

The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats in the 280-member Maharashtra Assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar--won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.