Mahayuti 2.0: Eknath Shinde Accepts Maha Deputy CM Post, Meets Fadnavis at Varsha Bungalow

On Arvind Kejriwal's statement, BJP MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi says, "...Kejriwal has probably tried to divert attention from these serious and grave allegations being levelled against his party by making baseless and unfounded allegations in his usual style. Today, the attack on former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal in the holy Golden Temple in Punjab is presenting a new example of the collapse of law and order under the rule of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab and the entire country is shocked by this incident. But probably to divert attention from that, Kejriwal is talking about drugs. I want to tell him clearly that this is true that in the last 10 years, during the rule of our government, drugs worth Rs 28,000 crores have been seized. During the 10-year rule of your ally and partner in the INDI alliance, the Congress party, when the drug trade was spread from Mumbai to Punjab, only drugs worth Rs 768 crores were seized. Is this not an issue for the country to understand? We have been so vigilant and cautious that not only at the ports but also by going a hundred kilometres inside the deep sea, thousands of kilos of drugs have been seized. Kejriwal, who has mocked the honour of our soldiers by raising many baseless questions from surgical strike to Balakot, is he not mocking our Coast Guard forces and their personnel, who are fighting against this drug mafia with alertness and seriousness..."