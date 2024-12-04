Maharashtra CM Face to be Unveiled Today as Mahayuti Puts Up United Front Ahead of Oath

Mumbai: All eyes are set on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) key meeting today which is likely to end the suspense over Maharashtra Portfolio, especially the post of the Chief Minster. Ever since the Mahaytui alliance of the BJP and Shiv Sena emerged victorious in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, there have been speculations regarding the Maharashtra CM face, between Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. However, as per Republic's sources, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis will be taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde will be the Deputy Chief Ministers.

This comes as Union Finance Minster Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani arrived in Mumbai late Tuesday after they were appointed as the observers for the Maharashtra legislative party meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

What Happened in Shinde's and Fadnavis's 1-Hour Meet

The much-awaited meeting on leadership roles in Maharashtra was held at Shinde’s official residence ‘Varsha’ in Mumbai and lasted for about an hour. It marked the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since their earlier discussions in Delhi with NCP chief Ajit Pawar and the BJP’s top brass.

As per sources close to Shinde, the Shiv Sena leader is set to be a part of the Mahayuti government, with indications suggesting he may accept the Deputy Chief Minister’s post. Sources revealed that he has put forward a specific demand for the powerful Home Ministry alongside the Deputy CM position. This proposal intends to highlight the Shiv Sena’s stance to secure an influential role within the alliance government.

It is reported that individuals close to Shinde will likely be allocated key portfolios, and the cabinet may also include a few new faces from the Shiv Sena. "The final decision regarding the Home Ministry lies with Union Home Minister Amit Shah ," sources close to Shinde said, adding, "We have urged the Shah to allocate the Home Ministry to the Shiv Sena."

Devendra Fadnavis to Become Next Maharashtra CM: Sources

According to Republic Media Network's sources, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, who is currently serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is all set to take oath as the next Chief Minister of the state. Devendra Fadnavis is also expected to keep the Home portfolio with himself.

Maharashtra Cabinet: Who Will Get What Portfolio?

Eknath Shinde demanded some important portfolios including the Home, Urban Development and Public Works Department in the Delhi meeting, however, the BJP refused to give up the Home portfolio. BJP will keep the Home, Revenue, Energy, Rural Development, Water Resources, Housing, Forest, OBC ministry, Tourism, and General Administration portfolios, the sources revealed.

Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is likely to get Urban Development, Public Works, Industry, Education, Cultural, Water Supply, Health, Transport, and State Excise portfolios. While Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is likely to get Finance, Women and Child Development, Minorities, Relief and Rehabilitation, Medical Education, Tribal Development, Food and Civil Supplies portfolios.

Check the portfolio-wise list…

Chief Minister - Devendra Fadnavis

Home Ministry - Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Ministers - Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde

Finance Ministry - Ajit Pawar

Revenue - Eknath Shinde

PWD - Eknath Shinde