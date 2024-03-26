×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 22:54 IST

Maharashtra Cong Asks Uddhav, Sr Pawar To Agree To Follow Seat Sharing Formula Proposed By Ambedkar

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Tuesday asked Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) to agree to a seat-sharing formula for Lok Sabha polls proposed by the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Maharashtra Cong Asks Uddhav, Sr Pawar To Agree To Follow Seat Sharing Formula Proposed By Ambedkar
Maharashtra Cong Asks Uddhav, Sr Pawar To Agree To Follow Seat Sharing Formula Proposed By Ambedkar | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Tuesday asked Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) to agree to a seat-sharing formula for Lok Sabha polls proposed by the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of B R Ambedkar, in the state.

He expressed disappointment over Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray unilaterally announcing his party's candidate for the Sangli Lok Sabha seat, which Congress traditionally contests.

Advertisement

"Everybody needs to stick to the framework of an alliance. The Congress is taking steps to forge an alliance, and Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar (chief of NCP-SP) need to agree to the proposal moved by Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi," Patole said.

The Congress leader, however, did not elaborate on Ambedkar's proposal for a tie-up in Maharashtra between the four parties.

Advertisement

Patole made the statement on the eve of the deadline for filing nominations for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. In Maharashtra, the first phase covers five Lok Sabha seats in the Vidarbha region -- Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondia, Gadchiroli-Chimur and Chandrapur.

He spoke to reporters after Congress candidate Vikas Thakre filed his nomination from Nagpur, where Union minister Nitin Gadkari is the BJP nominee.

Advertisement

The state Congress chief appeared miffed with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for announcing its candidate for the Sangli Lok Sabha seat in western Maharashtra.

"The Congress traditionally contests Sangli and Bhiwandi (in Thane district) Lok Sabha seats. What happened in Sangli is not right. The Congress party has good candidates for both the seats," Patole told reporters.

Advertisement

The VBA had contested the 2019 parliamentary elections separately. According to political analysts, the Ambedkar-led outfit cut into the votes of Congress and undivided NCP candidates, and indirectly helped nominees of the BJP and united Shiv Sena on several seats.

Of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won 41 last time. 

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 22:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi Govt Directs All Its Hospitals To Ensure That CCTV Cameras Are Functional At All Times

Delhi Govt Directs

4 minutes ago
Ramakrishna Mission President Swami Smaranananda Dies At 95

Swami Smaranananda dies

7 minutes ago
Delhi Markets

Shopping Havens in Delhi

8 minutes ago
Mumbai won't face water crisis as sufficient water available in reservoirs

Mumbai Water Crisis

9 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Ram Mandir Ayodhya

10 minutes ago
Famous Flea Markets in the world

Famous Flea Markets

10 minutes ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024 LIVE BLOG

12 minutes ago
Summer workout

Workout Mistakes

13 minutes ago
Pets

Summer Pet Care

15 minutes ago
The MS Dali collided with one of the support structures of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

15 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Should kejriwal Quit?

16 minutes ago
Zodiac Signs

Health Risks

16 minutes ago
Denim

Ways To Clean Your Denim

18 minutes ago
Amit Shah

AFSPA Repeal J&K

20 minutes ago
Mocktails

Summer Mocktails To Try

21 minutes ago
West Bengal: Minor Girl Raped At Home, BJP Blames TMC Leader’s Son

West Bengal: Minor Girl

22 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP List for WB

23 minutes ago
Denim

Denim Alternatives

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan SHUTS DOWN with troll with savage response

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. 'Whenever Virat Kohli retires, people will..': Pietersen's prediction

    Sports 11 hours ago

  3. BJP's Kabir Shankar Bose Faces Former Father-in-Law Kalyan Banerjee

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  4. Not Veer Savarkar Or Madgaon Express, THIS Movie Ruled BO On Holi

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. Antarctica: Meet 'Maruti', the 1st Penguin to Visit India's Research Stn

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo