Updated June 6th, 2022 at 19:47 IST

Maharashtra Covid Cases: State reports 1,036 COVID-19 cases, no fatalities

Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,036 new coronavirus cases but no pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said. The caseload in the state rose to 78,94,233, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,866.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Maharashtra Covid cases
Image: Representative/PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,036 new coronavirus cases but no pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

The caseload in the state rose to 78,94,233, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,866.

Mumbai city witnessed the highest 676 new COVID-19 infections.

Daily coronavirus cases have been climbing steadily in Maharashtra for the last few days.

On Sunday, the state had reported 1,494 new cases and one fatality. Generally, fewer cases are recorded on Mondays as fewer tests are conducted during weekends.

There are 7,429 active COVID-19 cases in the state now, including 5,238 in Mumbai and 1,172 in neighbouring Thane.

Out of 35 districts, six districts, namely, Kolhapur, Dhule, Nandurbar, Buldhana, Gondia and Jalna have zero active cases.

The tally of recovered patients rose to 77,38,938 with 374 patients recovering since Sunday evening.

The highest 933 new cases were reported from Mumbai circle that includes the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by Pune (72), Nashik (12), Latur (6), Nagpur (5), Kolhapur (3), Akola (3) and Aurangabad (2).

With 15,988 new coronavirus tests conducted in 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,10,77,258.

Maharashtra's positivity rate is at 0.064%.

Presently, recovery rate in the state is 98.03% and case fatality rate is 1.87%.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: Positive cases 78,94,233; fresh cases 1,036; death toll 1,47,866; total recoveries 77,38,938; active cases 7,429; total tests 8,10,77,258.

Image: Representative/PTI

Published June 6th, 2022 at 19:47 IST

