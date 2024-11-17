sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Maharashtra Elections: Slippers Banned Near Polling Booths? Independent Candidate Makes Request

Published 13:09 IST, November 17th 2024

Maharashtra Elections: Slippers Banned Near Polling Booths? Independent Candidate Makes Request

A bizarre request has been made by Independent candidate Gurudas Sambhaji Kamble, seeking a ban on slippers near polling booths in Dharashiv constituency.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Maha Polls: Independent Candidate Demands Slipper Ban near Polling Booths
Maha Polls: Independent Candidate Demands Slipper Ban near Polling Booths - Representative Image | Image: Pixabay
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

13:09 IST, November 17th 2024