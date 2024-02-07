English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 23:32 IST

Maharashtra: Father Poisons Son After School Complaints About Latter's Addiction to porn

A man was taken into custody in Solapur, Maharashtra, on charges of poisoning and killing his 14-year-old son.

Maharashtra: Father Poisons Son After School Complaints About Latter's Addiction to porn | Image:ANI
Solapur: A man was taken into custody in Solapur, Maharashtra, on charges of poisoning and killing his 14-year-old son. According to the authorities, the father  killed the youngster because the boy used his phone to watch adult films and the school had been complaining a lot about his behavior.

The accused has been identified as Vijay Battu, who works as a tailor and lived with his wife and two children in Solapur city.

The man had originally kept the murder of his 14-year-old son, Vishal, a secret from both his spouse and the authorities. Vijay and his spouse visited the police station on January 13 in order to register their son as missing.

The police filed a report, opened a case, and began their investigation. Police discovered the boy's body in a drain close to the couple's house a few days later.

Vishal's corpse contained sodium nitrate, a toxin, according to the post-mortem study. Following the registration of a murder case, the police began questioning Vijay's neighbors and relatives.

The police found disparities in Vijay's testimony while interviewing him.

On January 28, Vijay admitted to his wife that he had killed their son while the police were still conducting their investigation. According to Vijay, the school had complained to him multiple times about Vishal bothering other pupils and not concentrating on his schoolwork.

Vijay was upset because his son's school had been receiving complaints about him. Vijay was also not pleased with Vishal's actions at home and his addiction to pornographic movies.

When Vijay took his son for a bike ride early on January 13, he handed him a soft drink that had been laced with sodium nitrate. Upon Vishal's unconsciousness, Vijay flung his body into a nearby drain.

Keerti, Vijay's wife, subsequently notified the authorities of her husband's confession. On January 29, Vijay was taken into custody by the police and brought before a magistrate's court.

The court sent him to two-day police custody.


 

Published February 1st, 2024 at 23:32 IST

