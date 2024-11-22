sb.scorecardresearch
  • Maharashtra Gas Leak: Three Killed, Nine Hospitalised After Chemical Leak at Sangli Fertiliser Plant

Published 12:54 IST, November 22nd 2024

Maharashtra Gas Leak: Three Killed, Nine Hospitalised After Chemical Leak at Sangli Fertiliser Plant

Three persons, including two women, were killed and nine others hospitalised following a gas leak after a blast in a reactor at a fertiliser plant.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Nuh Gas leak
Maharashtra Gas Leak: Three Killed, Nine Hospitalised After Chemical Leak at Sangli Fertiliser Plant Representative | Image: Shutterstock
12:54 IST, November 22nd 2024