Published 12:54 IST, November 22nd 2024
Maharashtra Gas Leak: Three Killed, Nine Hospitalised After Chemical Leak at Sangli Fertiliser Plant
Three persons, including two women, were killed and nine others hospitalised following a gas leak after a blast in a reactor at a fertiliser plant.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Maharashtra Gas Leak: Three Killed, Nine Hospitalised After Chemical Leak at Sangli Fertiliser Plant Representative | Image: Shutterstock
