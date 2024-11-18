sb.scorecardresearch
  • Maharashtra Govt Not seriously Following Orders on Illegal Hoardings and Banners: Bombay HC

Published 23:51 IST, November 18th 2024

Maharashtra Govt Not seriously Following Orders on Illegal Hoardings and Banners: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Monday pulled up Maharashtra government and all civic bodies for not implementing "seriously" its orders related to illegal hoardings.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bombay HC pulled up the Maharashtra government for not implementing orders on curbing illegal hoardings
Bombay HC pulled up the Maharashtra government for not implementing orders on curbing illegal hoardings
23:51 IST, November 18th 2024