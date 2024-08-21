Published 00:46 IST, August 21st 2024
Maharashtra: Govt School Teacher Booked For Showing Obscene Videos And Harassing Students In Akola
A government school teacher accused of showing obscene videos and harassing girl students was booked by Akola police.
Press Trust Of India
Teacher accused of showing obscene videos to girl students; case registered | Image: PTI/ Representational
