  • Maharashtra Govt Sets Up Team to Expedite Return of Students Stranded in Bangladesh

Published 19:38 IST, August 6th 2024

Maharashtra Govt Sets Up Team to Expedite Return of Students Stranded in Bangladesh

The Maharashtra government has set up a team of officials to facilitate safe return of about 20 students from the state who are studying in Bangladesh.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The Maharashtra government has set up a team of officials to coordinate between the Union government, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh, and the families of the students, and it is reaching out to the stranded students as well
The Maharashtra government has set up a team of officials to coordinate between the Union government, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh, and the families of the students | Image: PTI
19:38 IST, August 6th 2024