Published 19:38 IST, August 6th 2024
Maharashtra Govt Sets Up Team to Expedite Return of Students Stranded in Bangladesh
The Maharashtra government has set up a team of officials to facilitate safe return of about 20 students from the state who are studying in Bangladesh.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The Maharashtra government has set up a team of officials to coordinate between the Union government, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh, and the families of the students | Image: PTI
