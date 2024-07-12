sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:12 IST, July 12th 2024

Maharashtra Govt to Issue Order Banning Sale of High Caffeine Energy Drinks Near Schools: Minister

The sale of energy drinks with high caffeine content will be banned within 500-metre radius of schools on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Caffeine intake
Maharashtra Govt to Issue Order Banning Sale of High Caffeine Energy Drinks Near Schools: Minister | Image: Unsplash
