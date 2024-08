Published 00:11 IST, August 15th 2024

Maharashtra Govt Transfers Rs 3,000 in Selected Accounts Under 'Ladki Bahin' on Trial Basis

Under the "Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana", underprivileged women aged 21 to 65 years will get Rs 1,500 per month as stipend from the state government.